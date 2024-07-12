Natural resources minister denies was questioned by US federal agents

Last Updated on Friday, 12 July 2024, 17:43 by Writer

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat on Friday dismissed a claim that he was escorted off a plane on arrival at the John F. Kennedy International Airport and questioned by United States (US) federal agents, instead saying the airline arranged for courtesies to be extended to him.

“No, it was courtesies being extended to expedite clearing. I was not detained or interrogated,” he told Demerara Waves Online News. The Minister explained that he arrived in New York on an emergency because his father was hospitalised and “not doing well”. He said Caribbean Airlines informed the authorities that a minister was aboard the flight.

Mr Bharrat deemed as “mischievous” the Facebook post by veteran Guyanese journalist Enrico Woolford that stated that he “was met, escorted off and questioned by Federal Agents at the JFK airport last night, July 11th 2024.” Mr Woolford also said it was unclear why those particular investigating officers and not the usual diplomatic protocol officers would meet and escort Guyana’s Minister of Natural Resources.

For more than one year now, US authorities have been detaining Guyana government employees on arrival. They included Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas and at least one senior police officer. Ms Thomas was named by the United States Treasury Department as having been sanctioned for her alleged role in granting gun licences and passports as well as the award of contracts to wealthy city businessmen Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Shell Mohamed. The Mohameds have been sanctioned for allegedly evading taxes amounting to more than US$50 million on about 10,000 kilogrammes of gold.

The Mohameds had previously denied a Reuters news agency report levelling similar accusations. When the sanctions were announced Mr Shell Mohamed declined to comment. The Guyana government has since formally asked through the diplomatic channels for information to assist with a local investigation.