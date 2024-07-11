Deputy Police Commissioner Brutus goes on leave to allow for probe

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 July 2024, 17:46 by Writer

Just days after Deputy Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus was reassigned from administration to Head of Special Branch, the Guyana Police Force said Thursday afternoon that he has gone on leave to allow a probe into alleged financial misdeeds.

Mr Brutus allegedly deposited GY$16.5 million into his Police Credit Union account on December 15, 2023. The money was returned to him the following day. The source of funds was given as contributions from before, during and after a wedding.

Following is the Guyana Police Force statement.

“Consequent to allegations of financial impropriety levelled against Deputy Commissioner (ag) Calvin Brutus on social media and established media houses, Calvin Brutus has since requested permission to proceed on annualised vacation leave with immediate effect to facilitate an investigation in the best interest of the Guyana Police Force. Permission was granted by the Commissioner of Police through the prescribed procedure.”

Mr Brutus chose to remain silent when he was questioned in person on Wednesday, minutes after Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said no deposits were made by Mr Brutus into his credit union account.

The police commissioner also said there was no investigation.