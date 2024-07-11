Records prove Police Commissioner wrong about Deputy Commissioner’s multi-million dollar deposit in police credit union

Last Updated on Thursday, 11 July 2024, 10:45 by Denis Chabrol

A day after Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken denied that a high-ranking police officer ever deposited tens of millions of dollars into a Guyana Police Credit Union account, fresh information has surfaced showing that the money was deposited and returned to that officer.

The officer, Deputy Police Commisioner Calvin Brutus, on Wednesday opted to remain silent when he was questioned in person by Denerara Waves Online News at the Marriott Hotel.

In response to the question of whether any deposits had been made, Mr Hicken said “Nothing whatsoever”. But, Demerara Waves Online News has seen official credit union documents showing that GY$16.5 million was allegedly deposited into Mr Brutus’ credit union account on December 15, 2023 as a loan repayment and interest.

Documents also show that the source of funds was stated as “wedding gifts, prior during and after reception.”

Records also show that on December 16, 2023 the transaction was cancelled. “Cash payment transaction was cancelled and money in the sum of $16,500,000 was returned to member on 2023.12.16. However, the original receipt was not returned to the Police Credit Union.”

The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering of Financing Terrorism regime requires financial institutions to ‘Know Your Customer’ and flag all suspicious transactions to the Finanacial Intelligence Unit which, if necessary, will refer them to the Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit for investigation, according to a financial sector regulatory source.

An industry source further explained that Bank of Guyana rules state that financial institutions are prohibited from accepting deposits of GY$2 million or equivalent in any other currency if they cannot be supported by documentation to prove source of funds. If the source cannot be relied upon, the deposit cannot be accepted, the source added.

The Police Commissioner said there was no investigation and that he had issued a statement on the matter. None was seen in any of the Police Force media bulletins up to Wednesday night.