President, US Secretary of State hold talks on Haiti

Last Updated on Monday, 1 April 2024, 22:49 by Denis Chabrol

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman, President Irfaan Ali and United States (US) Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Monday held talks to support Haiti’s new interim leadership and how to improve security in the violence-torn Caribbean nation, according to the State Department.

“Secretary Blinken and President Ali discussed efforts to support Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council and the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti,” the State Department said in a brief statement.

The US and CARICOM representatives held talks, even as the regional bloc awaits outgoing Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s publication of a decree in that country’s official gazette naming the Transitional Presidential Council. In a March 28 letter to Dr Henry, Dr Ali called for the “immediate installation” of the nine-member council. “This entity is expected to facilitate a smooth and peaceful transition of power and ensure the continuity of governance, paving the way for free and fair elections in the shortest possible time,” President Ali said in the letter addressed to Dr Henry on March 28, reported the Haitian Times.

The Haitian Times also reported that the resigning government had planned to write CARICOM stating that they should craft the framework document of the Transitional Presidential Council that would outline that body’s creation, organization, and functions.

Mr Blinken reportedly reiterated the United States values CARICOM’s support of Haitian efforts to promote inclusive and representative governance. Those making up the council are Collectif of 30 January: Edgard Leblanc Fils; December 21 Accord: Louis Gérald Gilles; Pitit Dessalines: Emmanuel Vertilaire; EDE/RED/Compris Historique: Smith Augustin; Fanmi Lavalas: Lesly Voltaire; Montana Accord of August 30, 2021: Fritz Alphonse Jean; the Private Sector: Laurent Saint Cyr as well as observers from Civil Society: Frisnel Joseph and Inter-Faith Sector: Regine Abraham.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud hailed President Ali’s “effort and commitment” as the current Chair of CARICOM, on working on a resolution to the humanitarian and political morass of Haiti, saying it has been nothing less than monumental. “Every day and for many hours our President has engaged regional and global leaders as well as Haitian stakeholders to ensure a Haitian-led and executed solution. All Guyanese must be proud of the leadership and compassion being extended to the Haitian people,” Mr Persaud said on his Facebook profile.

Guyana’s opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) had accused the Ali administration of being two-faced towards Haitians by requiring visas to come here in violation of regional free movement and single market rules. However, the administration had justified its decision on the grounds of cracking down on trafficking and smuggling of Haitians through Guyana to French Guiana, Brazil and as far as Mexico and then into the United States (US). Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn recently said the movement of large numbers of Haitians to Guyana has triggered concerns by a number of countries.

A number of them had been found locked away in hotels, stranded on the Linden-Lethem trail, while thousands of others had been unaccounted for raising concerns that they had been leaving Guyana illegally.