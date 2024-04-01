Gold digger tries leaving Guyana on fake American visa in his phone

Last Updated on Monday, 1 April 2024, 11:13 by Denis Chabrol

A small-scale gold miner, who allegedly tried to leave Guyana for the United States by showing a fake American visa in his phone to an airline check-in agent remained in police custody on Monday, police said.

He was arrested on Sunday at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) when he turned up to board an American Airlines flight to Miami.

Sources named the man as Lyndon Forbes Austin.

The Guyana Police Force said the 58 year old man of 54 Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara produced his passport to an American Airlines staff member who recognised that there was no US visa in his passport. “He was asked for his visa, and he showed the staff a visa in his phone. He was told that he was unable to travel and was handed over to the police,” police said.

According to the Mr Austin, he he met a female online last November who gave her name Nancy Jessica and claimed to live in the US, and they started communicating via Messenger.

The fake visa includes a name “Nancy Jessica Belinda”.

Police related that Mr Austin said Jessica invited him to the US and told him that she would acquire his visa. “Jessica subsequently sent what appears to be an American visa to his phone bearing his particulars and information of a ticket for him to travel to Miami,” police said.

Mr Austin said he never paid for the visa, but during the period he knew Jessica, he sent a US$600 gift card.