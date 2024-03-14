Venezuelans arrested for murder-robbery at Eteringbang Supermarket; suspect linked to employee

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 March 2024, 21:06 by Denis Chabrol

Two Venezuelans are among those arrested in connection with the murder of a Chinese supermarketeer at Eteringbang, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and one of the suspects is connected to an employee of the business, according to well-placed sources.

Police sources named those arrested for the slaying of 40-year old Yang Lisong as 19-year old Pharrell Adelph, Venezuelan 23-year old Darby Silvano Diaz De Costa, and Venezuelan 50-year old Oscar Alcide Alcanio of Matuco, Venezuela.

Police said Adelph was caught while attempting to leave the supermarket; De Costa was arrested nearby the business enterprise, and Alcanio, also known as “Gato”, fled and was subsequently caught at Cora Backdam, Eteringbang.

Sources said a female employee of the supermarket is the girlfriend of one of the suspects. Adelph reportedly told investigators that Alcanio asked him to join him and another person to rob the supermarket. While the robbery was ongoing, Adelph said the two Venezuelans assaulted Lisong and his wife, Wen Shuping of Fujian, China.

Police earlier Thursday, responding to a report of an incident at the supermarket, entered the locked premises and found Lisong with a gaping wound to his neck that was wrapped with adhesive tape. Shuping was found in another area of the business premises with lacerations to her face.