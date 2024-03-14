Eteringbang supermarketeer killed, wife injured

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 March 2024, 17:22 by Denis Chabrol

The owner of a Chinese supermarket at Eteringbang, Region 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) was killed and his wife injured during a robbery, and two suspects have been arrested, multiple sources confirmed.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force, Assistant Police Commissioner, Wendell Blanhum on Thursday said a Chinese man was killed in the furtherance of a robbery at Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni, a gold mining community on the Guyana side of the border with Venezuela.

Mr Blanhum said “two of the suspects are in police custody.”

Another well-reliable source said the supermarket owner’s wife was also injured but those lacerations were not life-threatening.

Police identified the deceased businessman as Yang Lisong, of Guizhou China and of Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River.

Investigation revealed that the deceased operated a supermarket at Eteringbang Landing along with his reputed wife Wen Shuping of Fujian, China and of Eteringbang Landing.

Police said at about 2 PM Thursday Sergeant Schultz, the Senior Officer in charge of Eterengbang Police Station received a phone call from one ‘Vanlang’, the owner of the building that houses the supermarket, who reported to him that there was an incident occurring at the building.

Police said consequently, ranks who were on Eteringbang Landing at the time responded, and on arrival at the supermarket found the entrance locked. Police said upon venturing to the back, the ranks found one Pharrell Adelph, a 19-year-old, attempting to exit the building. He was arrested.

Upon further checking inside the supermarket, police found in one of the rooms in the building, the deceased lying against a wall, clad in a grey jersey and dark grey trousers.

A wound about 13 cm in length was observed to his neck.

His reputed wife was found in another room, alive, with two small lacerations to her right jaw area.