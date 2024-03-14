Haiti’s political leaders reject CARICOM brokered deal

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 March 2024, 22:32 by Denis Chabrol

By Joseph Guyler C. Delva

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti, Mar 13, CMC -Several political leaders in Haiti have rejected a proposal submitted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to end the current unstable situation in the French-speaking country and have instead reiterated their position of imposing their own three-member presidential council to govern the troubled country until general elections.

Leader of the ‘Pitit Desalin’ (Dessalines’ Children) party, Jean-Charles Moise, said his party and allies have completely rejected the proposed seven -member Council outlined by CARICOM following discussions with various stakeholders in Jamaica on Monday.

“The CARICOM sponsored proposal has absolutely no importance in our eyes and for the Haitian people,” Moise told a news conference on Wednesday.

“We have rejected the proposal,” he added.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry Tuesday formally announced his intention to resign as CARICOM leaders said they had brokered a deal for Haiti paving the way for a “peaceful transition of power” in the country.

“The government that I’m running cannot remain insensitive in front of this situation. There is no sacrifice that is too big for our country,” Henry said in a videotaped statement.

Henry has been in Puerto Rico since last week, unable to enter his country after having travelled from Kenya where he signed an agreement allowing for a United Nations Security Council sanctioned international force led by the African country to restore peace and security in his troubled country.

His statement came after CARICOM had played a key role in organising the meeting in Kingston that was attended by top officials from the United States, France, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Benin, Kenya as well as the United Nations.

Speaking at the end of that meeting, Guyana’s President and CARICOM chairman, Dr. Irfaan Ali, told reporters that an agreement had been reached that would allow for Prime Minister Henry to step down and for a transitional governance arrangement “which paves the way for a peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance and action plan for near term security and the road to free and fair elections”.

“It further seeks to assure that Haiti will be governed by the rule of law. This commitment reflects hard compromises among a diverse coalition of actors who have put their country above all differences.

“To that end, we acknowledged the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council, and the naming of an interim prime minister.”

Ali said that it was also agreed that there would be the creation of a transitional presidential council comprised of seven voting members and two voting observers.

Those with votes include the party headed by Moise, who is now an ally of Guy Philippe, a former rebel leader, who led a successful 2004 coup and was recently released from a United States prison after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Also with a vote is the EDE party of former prime minister Charles Joseph; the Fanmi Lavalas party; the December 21 coalition led by Henry; the Montana Accord group; and members of the private sector.

The non-voting members will be represented by one member from civil society and one member of the interfaith community.

But Moise told the news conference on Wednesday that “our three -member Council will soon be installed by any means necessary.

“You see, once we finish talking now, we are going to throw CARICOM’s proposal to the garbage can,” Moise told journalists, adding that during a meeting with CARICOM representatives last week, he told them that the “decision to appoint the three-member council was the result of a national agreement, which we won’t negotiate.

“Haitian people Haiti is ours, we cannot allow other people to come to dictate us what we have to do,” said Moise, adding that he had also informed CARICOM of the plan to appoint a three-member Council endorsed by 150 political parties, and 3,250 organizations.

Moise has partnered with Philippe to establish a new political leadership in the country, where they have promised to grant amnesty to criminal gang leaders and members, involved in criminal activities.