ExxonMobil announces new discovery offshore Guyana

Last Updated on Friday, 15 March 2024, 13:01 by Denis Chabrol

ExxonMobil Guyana on Friday announced a discovery at Bluefin in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, the company’s first discovery of 2024.

The Bluefin well encountered approximately 197 feet (60 metres) of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone and was drilled by the Stena Drillmax drillship in 4,244 feet (1,294 metres) of water.

The Bluefin well is located approximately 8.5 kilometres southeast of the Sailfin-1 well, in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block.

“Our exploration program continues to improve our understanding of the block’s potential to drive viable oil-and-gas development. This latest find reinforces that we have the people, skills and technology to safely and responsibly deliver value to Guyana from the country’s resources,” said President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge in a company statement.

The Bluefin discovery joins the more than 30 already made on the Stabroek block since 2015.