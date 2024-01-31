Wear masks due to Sahara dust pollution in Guyana- EPA

Last Updated on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 10:09 by Denis Chabrol

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recommending that people in Guyana wear dust masks due to a high concentration of Sahara dust in parts of Guyana. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recommending that people in Guyana wear dust masks due to a high concentration of Sahara dust in parts of Guyana.

Air quality monitoring stations list air quality in parts of Georgetown, East Bank Demerara and East Berbice as “unhealthy”.

“The public is advised to limit their time spent outdoors and wear appropriate dust masks as far as practicable. The EPA will notify the public when the air quality returns to normal and within parameter ranges,” the agency said.

“The EPA’s air quality sensors have detected a significantly high air quality index which signifies poor air quality conditions mainly due to a high concentration of particulate matter in the atmosphere due to the Sahara dust and high humidity,” the EPA said in statement.

The agency described the condition as a “visible haze” around the East Bank Demerara and East Coast Demerara regions. That was also seen in many parts of Georgetown on Tuesday.

The EPA advised that particles in the Sahara dust could potentially cause a dry cough, runny nose, sore throat, itchy or water eyes, sneezing etc.

According to the agency, children, the elderly and persons with underlying respiratory or cardiovascular illness are most vulnerable.

A number of sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states have also issued similar advisories.