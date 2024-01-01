PPP mourns passing of former Trinidad and Tobago PM Panday

Last Updated on Monday, 1 January 2024, 20:47 by Denis Chabrol

Trinidad and Tobago’s former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday died on Monday, and already the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is mourning the loss of 0ne 0f the Caribbean’s foremost politicians.

He was 90 years old.

Panday, who celebrated his 90th birthday on May 25, was Trinidad and Tobago’s fifth prime minister, serving from 1995-2001.

He was the founder and leader of the United National Congress up to 2010 when he was replaced by Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

General Secretary of the PPP, Bharrat Jagdeo, in extending condolences to Mr Panday’s family and the people of Trinidad and Tobago, hailed the late lawyer, politician and trade unionist’s contribution to his country. “He has been a long-standing politician who has made significant contribution to the struggles of the region , particularly Trinidad and Tobago, to improve the lives of people,” Mr Jagdeo told Demerara Waves Online News.

Mr Panday had visited Guyana on several occasions, and had even spoken at a number of events organised by the PPP-associated Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU).

The Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton or Shadow Foreign Minister Amanza Walton-Desir did not immediately respond to requests for reactions.

In early December 2023, Panday, after consultation with local doctors over a medical concern, had travelled to the United States for a check-up by doctors there.

The Trinidad Guardian on Monday reported that Mr Panday’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Mickela Panday.

“With deep sorrow, we would like to share that our loving husband and father, Basdeo Panday, passed away on 1st January 2024, surrounded by his family,” she said on a Social Media post. She added, “In life and death he was a fighter. He passed with his boots on, keeping everybody around him on their toes with his wit and humour. He will live on in all of us, remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, leader, and friend. He was an inspiration to his family and everybody that knew him. We will continue to celebrate his life and treasure the time we were able to spend with him.”

Current UNC leader Persad-Bissessar took to social media moments after the news began circulating to offer her condolences.

“I am saddened that Mr Panday has passed away. I will always love him and be grateful that he was a significant influence in my life,” Persad-Bissessar wrote on Facebook.

“He was a great leader and spent most years of his life helping the oppressed and poor. Mr Panday will always be remembered with love and adoration by all of us whose lives he touched.

“I express my condolences to all his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. He will be missed but will always be remembered and loved.”

President Christine Kangaloo also offered condolences to his family, friends and all those mourning his death, saying she was deeply saddened at Panday’s passing.

“Union leader, politician, statesman, husband and father, Mr Panday, though diminutive in stature, was a giant of a man who led this country with passion and compassion,” Kangaloo said in a statement.