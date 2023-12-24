Last Updated on Sunday, 24 December 2023, 12:33 by Denis Chabrol

Tribute to Rex Herbert Mc KAY SC by Hon. Mde. Louise Esther Blenman, Chief Justice of Belize

The legal titan, icon, legend Rex Herbert Mc Kay SC OR CCH departed this life having completed sixty five years of excellent legal service.

The legal profession is bereft.

Rex was a hard worker, disciplined, committed, unrelenting and brilliant. His work ethic and knowledge of the law were outstanding. He excelled in criminal law, commercial law, civil law, constitutional and public law. He was a complete and distinguished lawyer. An exemplar of a lawyer. Rex was a legal luminary who dedicated his most of his energies to the law even though he was an avid sports enthusiast.

Having distinguished himself at the Bar he took silk in 1975. His legal and forensic acumen were impressive. He was formidable and fearless. He loved the law and unswervingly believed in the Rule of law. He practised in St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, St Vincent and the Grenadines St Kitts and Nevis. He served on the Court of Appeal in Grenada.

Over the last 50 years, Rex was a constant fixture and lead attorney- at- law in almost all of the high profiled cases in Guyana and has left an indelible mark. He was an erudite lawyer and a devastatingly good advocate and cross examiner. His excellent contribution to jurisprudence is recognised locally regionally and internationally.

As I pay homage to one of my mentors, I reflect on the fact that he (Rex ) was an exceptional lawyer and an exemplary human being. He was generous, kind, respectful, humble and genuine. He provided outstanding mentorship and support to numerous lawyers, including seniors. He was like a father-figure to many of us- we shall forever be grateful to him. His offices and chambers largely mirrored our Guyanese population. He was inclusive. We fondly called him “Senior”.

Rex loved people and provided a lot of pro bono work to persons who could not afford to pay for high quality legal services. He is the recipient of the Order of Roraima and the Cacique Crown.

As a jurist, he is highly regarded and respected in the wider Caribbean. Recently the CCJ Academy for Law recognised Rex as one of the Caribbean’s Finest Practitioners.

Rex is a doting father to Bettina, Trina and Rejan. His loving grandchildren include Brenton and others

Sincere condolences from the Blenman family to his loved ones and friends.