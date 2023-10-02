OPINION: Bharrat Jagdeo undaunted by frivolous CGID-PNC-AFC claims

Last Updated on Monday, 2 October 2023, 12:39 by Denis Chabrol

By Dr. Randolph Persaud, Professor Emeritus

The CGID event in Washington DC failed to achieve even their most minimal objectives. They expected the Americans to issue a statement condemning the PPPC administration, but none came. No one was interested. What is worse, is that only days before the September 27-28 event, it was reported that the Congressional Black Caucus, “had a productive meeting [with President Ali] and discussed a range of global issues including energy and food security, enhancing regional economic prosperity, and the importance of sustainability and environmental stewardship.” The meeting included House Minority Leader, Mr. Hakeem Jeffries.

The CGID event which attended by a PNC-AFC delegation from Guyana, as well as some unknown groups in the diaspora was not taken seriously. In fact, no Caribbean delegation to the American capitol has ever been received with more dismissiveness than the motley crew led by Aubrey Norton and Amanza Walton-Desir. The delegation arrived empty-handed and returned empty-handed. The injuries they suffered were self-inflicted by that most potent instrument called incompetence.

The so-called resolution circulated by CGID’s Rickford Burke is a tragic expression of how deranged leading personalities in the opposition have become. Moreover, the personal attacks against General Secretary of the PPP and Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, is an act of vengeance because of Jagdeo’s formidable and courageous stand against aggressive bullyism by an opposition known for electoral banditry, racial strife, intimidation, and slow fiah, mo fiah. I can assure the Guyanese people that Jagdeo, who is accused of the most absurd things by Burke (who is wanted by law enforcement in Guyana), will repel even the most concerted efforts at ruining his ability to defend democracy in this country. He has never been, and will not now be intimidated.

Let’s take cognizance of the more conspicuous instances of humiliation that the CGID-PNC-AFC-WPA experienced in their Washington sojourn.

First, the Americans asked the delegation for evidence of discrimination and corruption. Isn’t this what they went there to provide? To the utter dismay of the Americans, the Guyanese led by Aubrey Norton, Amanza Walton-Desir and Ganesh Mahipaul had no evidence to supply. Poor Mr. Roysdale Forde was given the task of explaining away the tragedy but all he was able to muster was – “today, we were requested again to provide data of discrimination and marginalisation by representatives.” He means members of the House of Representatives. The data humiliation was confirmed by other ‘delegates’ including, Chief Executive Officer of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana (IDPADA-G), Olive Sampson-Cannings and by Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir.

Secondly, numerous statements of falsehoods were presented. One of them was leveled against the Commissioner of Information. One delegate stated that the lack of data asked for by the Americans was due to the unresponsiveness of the Commissioner of Information to requests made by opposition members. That office is held by the indefatigable Justice Charles R. Ramson (S.C.; O.E). Justice Ramson gave this writer express permission to state unequivocally that all requests for information were, not only met, but met within hours. Justice Ramson has specifically confirmed that requests from Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton were met without delay.

Thirdly, the CGID-PNC-AFC is misrepresenting an image in which House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, is photographed with a scattering of delegates. The photo is clearly taken by someone as a personal keepsake. Yet, CGID is representing it as an “official photo.” The truth is there is no official photo of any kind because the delegation did not have any official status. In fact, Leader Hakeem Jeffries disassociated himself from the event. On September 27, a forlorn Burke had to scramble up a mea culpa to hide the ignominy of being left high and dry with the Jeffries no show.

Fourthly, there are reports (with videos) of several embarrassing presentations. One of them that went viral shows star witness Amanza Walton-Desir utterly confused with the level of funding for the Office of the Leader of the Opposition. The video clip shows Ms. Walton-Desir mixing up $US 35,000 (thirty-five thousand) with $GY35,000,000 (thirty-five million). When her arithmetic could not be sorted out, she simply caved in and provided an arbitrary number – $50, 000,000. You got that right, fifty million.

Fifth, and finally, the CGID has again claimed that 1400 persons, mostly young Afro-Guyanese men, died via extra-judicial killing. Years back the number 400 was regularly thrown around. Careful investigative journalism by Stabroek News debunked this ‘theory.’ In fact, from the photographs shown, and the cause of death provided, it can be easily ascertained that many of those killed were from criminal gangs. Moreover, scores of Indians, but especially Indian businesspeople were murdered by these same criminal gangs, some of them linked to political forces in the country that wanted the PPPC overthrown. The link below is presented for your review. https://www.stabroeknews.com/2019/11/18/news/guyana/prison-break-carnage-february-2002-september-2006/

The CGID-PNC-AFC conference in Washington DC on September 27-28, 2023, will be remembered for its abject failure to convince the US Congress of any of the charges leveled against the PPPC administration. The so-called resolution that was issued after the conference will meet the same fate. It will be ignored, and swiftly consigned to the dustbin of history. Most importantly, the opposition should know that Bharrat Jagdeo cannot be troubled by a bunch of election riggers going to Washington DC to make complaints about discrimination. He has more important things to do, such as supporting President Ali in building this country. Stop wasting their time.