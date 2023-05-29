Mahdia fire: Multiple murder accused remanded

Last Updated on Monday, 29 May 2023, 12:51 by Denis Chabrol

A female student of the Mahdia Secondary School was Monday arraigned on 19 counts of murder at last week’s fire at the school’s dormitory.

She appeared virtually before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court and was remanded to custody until July 4, 2023. At that time, the court is expected to receive statements and disclosure.

P0lice said the 15-year old girl was not required to plea, and was subsequently remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre.

Under Guyanese law, she is older than 14 years old and so was charged with the offence of murder.

Eighteen of her schoolmates and a five year old boy perished in the inferno.

The Guyana Police Force had previously said that the teenage girl set the building ablaze after the dorm mother and a teacher took away her cellular phone. Senior government sources had said that she was using the phone to communicate with a man.

Local laws prohibit the naming of juvenile accused or convicts.

Those who perished in the fire are Nicholeen Robinson, Martha D’Andrade, Shorline Bellarmine, Eulanda Carter, Adonijah Jerome, Subrina John, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Andrea Roberts, Lisa Roberts, Rita Jeffery, Loreen Evans, Delicia Edwards, Belnisa Evans, Lorita Williams, Mary D’Andrade, Omefa Evans, Natalie Bellarmine and Arianna Edwards.