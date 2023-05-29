Pilot to be charged with trafficking Venezuelans

A Guyanese pilot and businessman is to be charged with trafficking in 16 Venezuelans over the past six months, police said in a statement.

He has been identified as 45-year old Orlando Charles of 45 Middle Street, Georgetown,

Police accused Mr Charles of trafficking in those Spanish-speaking nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Georgetown between November 1, 2022 and May 18th, 2023.

Investigators said the victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, resulting in the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters immediately conducted an investigation.

“Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons,” police said in a statement.

The Guyana Police Force said its trafficking in persons unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, would continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana.