Mahdia fire death toll increases

Last Updated on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 12:25 by Denis Chabrol

The death toll in the fire at the dormitory of the Mahdia Secondary School on Tuesday increased by one, bringing the total number of children who perished to 20, a senior health sector official said.

The 14 -year old girl, Sherena Daniels, succumbed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) to injuries to her respiratory system as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning as well as a heart attack, the official said.

The Ministry of Health later said that she died shortly before 10.00 AM Tuesday.

“Ms. Daniels was the first girl who was a victim in the Mahdia fire tragedy that was air-dashed to Georgetown early Monday morning (May 22nd). She was listed as critical before being air-ambulanced to Georgetown Hospital and remained on the critical list until her passing,” the Health Ministry and GPHC said in a statement.

Earlier this week, a 15-year old female student of the Mahdia Secondary School was charged with the murder of 18 school girls and a boy.

Police had said prior to the charge that evidence from investigation revealed that the girl allegedly burned down the dormitory after the dorm mother and a teacher took away her cellular phone. A senior government official had said that she was communicating with an man.

The accused girl, who cannot be identified because of local juvenile laws, was not required to plea and she was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Centre until July 4, 2023 for statements and report.

Those who perished in the fire are Nicholeen Robinson, Martha D’Andrade, Shorline Bellarmine, Eulanda Carter, Adonijah Jerome, Subrina John, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas, Andrea Roberts, Lisa Roberts, Rita Jeffery, Loreen Evans, Delicia Edwards, Belnisa Evans, Lorita Williams, Mary D’Andrade, Omefa Evans, Natalie Bellarmine and Arianna Edwards.