Unshackled suspected ‘Smallie’ accomplice shot dead after snatching, cranking firearm at Joint Services patrol

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 May 2023, 21:48 by Denis Chabrol

A man, said to be an accomplice of mass murder convict, Royden ‘Smallie’ Williams, was shot dead after he allegedly snatched away a gun from a member of the Joint Services and attempted to crank it in the direction of the patrol, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Dead is 33-year old Neon Howard of Friendship, East Coast Demerara. Police said he was fatally shot when he opened fire on members of the joint services along a trail leading from St Mary’s Quarry, Essequibo River, Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Police said he was wanted f0r aiding in the escape of notorious convicted killer and condemned ‘death row’ prisoner Mark Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’ on May 19, 2023.

As a consequence, a manhunt was launched by the Joint Services for the escapee along with his two accomplices, which included Howard.

After receiving information about sightings of the trio in the St Mary’s quarry area on May 27, police said they launched several ATV and foot patrols

Based on information received of sightings of the trio in the St Mary’s quarry area on 2023/05/27, ranks from the Joint Services promptly responded and launched several patrols (ATV and foot) in the area.

“They arrested Howard and proceeded to escort him through the trail, when the suspect suddenly snatched one of the ranks firearm from his lap as the rank drove the ATV. Howard immediately jumped off the ATV, ran a short distance in front of the ATV, and turned face-on whilst attempting to crank the firearm.

As a result, one of the Joint Services ranks, who was armed with an AK 47 rifle, then discharged four rounds in Howard’s direction, one of which struck Howard, who fell in a ditch of water whilst still attempting to crank the firearm.

On seeing that, another Joint Services rank then discharged three rounds from his 9mm weapon, of which two struck him as he soon became motionless,” police said.

Howard was escorted to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said at the time of Howard’s arrest, he was found with a black Samsung phone, one grey haversack which contained a pair of black Nike boots, Vitamin C tablets, Iron tablets, Malaria tablets, one camouflage hammock, one pack of cook-up seasoning, and one checkered boxer. It should be noted that items similar to these, including rations, had been previously discovered by ranks of the Joint Services who were in hot pursuit of the suspects.