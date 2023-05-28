Mahdia schoolgirl to be charged with murder of 19 schoolmates

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 May 2023, 15:19 by Denis Chabrol

The Mahdia Secondary School student, who allegedly burned down the institution’s dormitory and caused the death of 19 schoolmates, would be charged with murder, police said Sunday.

“Legal advice was obtained to charge the suspect with 19 counts of murder,” Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said.

Police had earlier alleged that the girl started the fire after the dorm mother and a teacher seized her phone Saturday night.

Government sources said she had been communicating with a man.

Though the girl is older than 14 years old and would be charged as an adult, Guyana’s juvenile law prohibits the naming of accused or convicted children.