UK ready to help Guyana develop but won’t sacrifice quality- Trade Commissioner for LATAM Caribbean

Wednesday, 16 November 2022

United Kingdom Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean , Jonathan Knotts on Wednesday said that a working group would be established with Guyana to work on a range of projects within strict deadlines, even as he said his country was keen on delivering high quality work rather than negotiating cheaper prices.

“We have agreed to establish a joint working group- a UK- Guyanese working group which will define and deliver a time-bound action plan and I emphasise time-bound because, we like you, are anxious, are impatient to make progress,” he told a British trade delegation and several Guyanese ministers including Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh.

Guyana and the UK inked an Economic Partnership Agreement.

Earlier Dr Singh said, “I can say to you explicitly and definitively: We want more world class companies, world ck class producers of goods and providers of services. We want more world class companies present in Guyana and we anticipate and we look forward to as many of those coming from the United Kingdom,” he said.

Mr Knott said the working group would be tasked with delivering innovation, technology and knowledge that are needed to support faster, fairer and greener growth in Guyana. With the aim of making “swift progress”, the UK Trade Commissioner expects that the working group would identify further commercial collaboration between the UK and Guyana to support the development and implementation of Guyana’s national infrastructure plan. Also recommended was the identification of commercial opportunities in the social sector such as educational technology for the development of a “world class cutting edge” education sector by bringing UK educational technology companies and education providers; social housing programme ; joint planning to increase links between UK and Guyanese agri-tech businesses ranging from livestock genetics to drone technology; and renewable energy expertise and infrastructure.

Mr Knott made it clear that the UK would not sacrifice quality for lower prices. “Ministers, while the UK will offer excellent value, excellent expertise. We absolutely will not compromise on quality and it was extremely encouraging, Minister, to hear your words on that. Your far-sighted vision on that. Others may offer bargain solutions. We will offer solutions that endure,” he said.

His insistence on high quality comes amid lingering concerns about the presence and interest of Chinese companies in major infrastructural projects such as bridges, hydropower and buildings.

Mr Knott said British businesses were keen on having a long-standing partnership to create a long-term vision for Guyana. “British business is not here to sell and leave. The UK government, British business is here for the long term, long term relationship to work with your government and your country for its development,” he said.

He pledged the UK’s support to help Guyana deliver transformational faster, fairer and greener economic growth, build its capacity and capability, become an investment hub and the Caribbean gateway to Latin and South America. He also said the UK shared Guyana’s vision for excellent health and education services for Guyanese, food security for the rest of the Caribbean. “We would like to help you deliver that vision. British business would like to help you deliver that vision,” he said.

The UK Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean said his country was ready to share its successes and provide information about “some of our mistakes in other parts of the world” so that Guyana could benefit from that experience.

Finance Minister Singh expects that Guyana will this year grow by 56 percent and is projected to grow by 25 percent over the next three to four years and beyond once oil exploration continues.

He said Guyana’s plans include building major roads and bridges to link Guyana with neighbouring countries- Brazil and Suriname- and ongoing construction of permanent 32 concrete bridges in the interior. He also referred to a bilateral partnership between Guyana and Barbados to ease Caribbean transportation problems especially for the movement of agricultural cargo. Reference was also made to gas-to-shore electricity supply as well as the planned Amaila Falls Hydropower station and solar farms.