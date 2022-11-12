Scouting can help address adverse impact of e-gadgets, social media

Last Updated on Saturday, 12 November 2022, 16:53 by Denis Chabrol

Prime Minister Mark Phillips on Saturday hailed scouting for countering the negative impacts of electronic gadgets and Social Media on forging closer human relations.

“Scouting brings our young people together to enjoy time in each other’s company, to savour the outdoors, to enjoy recreational activities, promote healthy habits and to inculcate values that would shape their outlook on life. Scouting provides our young people with experiences of friendship and adventure, fun and teamwork,” he said.

Speaking at an event at the Scout Association of Guyana (SAG) headquarters to mark the 113th anniversary of scouting in Guyana under the theme “Building Bonds and Making Memories”, he added “Putting the Fun Back Into Childhood” to that theme.

“The primary fear is that the time spent on digital devices is depriving our children of the type of rounded development that parents desire for them and which parents feel is essential for the mental and physical well-being,” he said. Mr Phillips, a retired Brigadier and former Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, noted that childhood experiences shape adult character.

The Prime Minister said many parents worry about the interaction of their children do not spend as much time enjoying outdoor games and adventure “but instead bury their heads into their video games and cell phones.” “Others have expressed alarm as to the inordinate hours their children are spending on Social Media and concern that children would withdraw into themselves rather than be open into the world and human interaction.”

According to Mr Phillips, scouting promotes fellowship, foster mutual respect for each other, nurtures the talents of youths to help them to become self-confident as well as self-reliance, self-worth, social responsibility and respect for the environment. “Childhood should be a happy time for everyone. You do not need a lot of money to have a happy childhood. You just need happy experiences and scouting provides such experiences,” he added.

After the formal event, the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn, British High Commissioner Jane Miller, Director of Sport Suresh Singh and other invitees toured the several camps for the 2022 National Scout Camp.

The Guyanese chapter of the Scout Association was established two years after its counterpart in the United Kingdom and is the first such organisation in the Caribbean.

Deputy Scout Chief Commissioner, Yonnick David said scouting provides a unique type of education that bridges the formal classroom and sport. “For many youths, it fills a gap in their lives for those that aren’t living in the most ideal situation,” said Mr David who started as a cub when he was eight years old.

He appealed for efforts to be made to grow scouting in Guyana, not only with more youths, but with more trained leaders and more groups. “Get youths in your community together and form youth groups,” he said. He credited the Guyana Police Force for using scouting to get youths off the streets and becoming gainfully organised.