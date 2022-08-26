Internet Radio

Guyanese fishermen rescued off Suriname’s coast

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Business, News Friday, 26 August 2022

Two Guyanese fishermen are among four who were rescued on Friday off the coast of Suriname.

Starnieuws reports that they were rescued by a seismic vessel whose crew saw the fishing boat drifting about 25 nautical miles from the coast today.

The owner of the boat had filed a missing persons report after being unable to contact the fishermen since last Saturday.

A search was also launched without the desired result. Police spokesman Milton Bishop tells Starnieuws that a seismic vessel carrying out measurements found the drifting boat.

The fishermen were transported to Paramaribo with the cooperation of the Coast Guard. It concerns two Surinamese and two Guyanese fishermen.

