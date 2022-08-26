Guyanese fishermen rescued off Suriname’s coast

Last Updated on Friday, 26 August 2022, 18:46 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyanese fishermen are among four who were rescued on Friday off the coast of Suriname.

Starnieuws reports that they were rescued by a seismic vessel whose crew saw the fishing boat drifting about 25 nautical miles from the coast today.

The owner of the boat had filed a missing persons report after being unable to contact the fishermen since last Saturday.

A search was also launched without the desired result. Police spokesman Milton Bishop tells Starnieuws that a seismic vessel carrying out measurements found the drifting boat.

The fishermen were transported to Paramaribo with the cooperation of the Coast Guard. It concerns two Surinamese and two Guyanese fishermen.