GRA seizes smuggled chicken

Last Updated on Friday, 26 August 2022, 18:43 by Denis Chabrol

Customs agents of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Thursday seized three motor vehicles laden with a large quantity of uncustomed chicken.

GRA says its Law Enforcement Investigations Division agents made the seizure at Cane Grove, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

According to GRA, at a separate location in the said village, its Officers also seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages and Cigarettes.

Four persons have been arrested, thus far, with investigations still ongoing.



The Authority continues with its’ “zero tolerance” approach against smuggling and other illegal activities; thereby allowing for a ‘level playing field’ for legitimate businesses and the collection of revenue.

GRA says foreign chicken is restricted and the consumption of such items without proper clearance and certification from the Ministry of Health may be hazardous and detrimental to one’s health.