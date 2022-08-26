Norton cautions against “handouts” dependency

Last Updated on Friday, 26 August 2022, 16:47 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Thursday night warned Guyanese against becoming dependent on government “handouts” but at the same time he encouraged them to take cash grants because they are taxpayer’s monies.

“While I say take the money because you are entitled, you must know handouts cannot take you out of poverty,” he told a modest gathering at a public meeting in Mahdia, the capital of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

He advised supporters not to fall prey to the People’s Progressive Party Civic administration using monies from the treasury.. “You must not be carried away by they using State funds to give to people. That cannot solve our problems,” he said.

Mr Norton accused President Irfaan Ali of giving lip-service to the concept of One Guyana by in reality dividing Guyana in the provision of services.

Mr Norton accused the PPP of doing nothing to tackle poverty. Instead, he said the level of poverty in identified areas should be determined in order to craft the appropriate strategies. “What will take you out of poverty is proper programmes and policies that are aimed at dealing with the poverty that you are in,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said quality of life could be improved by, among other things, solving crimes, having proper tax regimes and providing incentives for small businesses. “The PPP is offering no programmes that can solve the problems of poverty,” he said.

The Guyana government has been providing cash relief to farmers, fisherfolk, Guyanese generally for COVID, and grants for school-age children as well as the disabled.