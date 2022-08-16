Rohee replaces Shadick as PPP-nominated GECOM Commissioner

Last Updated on Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 10:47 by Denis Chabrol

People’s Progressive Party Ciivic (PPPC)-nominee Clement Rohee was Tuesday morning sworn in as an Electionn Commissioner before President Irfaan Ali.

The President said he hoped that Mr Rohee’s previous experience at the Elections Commission and public life would help to strengthen democracy. “The will of the people is the most fundamental right that must be respected,” he added.

Among those present were Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) Chairman Retired Justice Claudette Singh, Chief Election Officer Vishnu Persaud and opposition-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander.

Mr. Rohee, a PPP Executive Committee member and former government minister, replaces Bibi Shadick who died last Saturday from pulmonary fibrosis.