Amazon expert to certify Guyanese for tech jobs – President

Last Updated on Saturday, 6 August 2022, 18:36 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday announced that a Guyanese, who works with the global online marketplace, Amazon, is working with government to set up a special platform on which youths would be able to sell their products.

Addressing the 4th anniversary of the Buxton-Friendship Museum, Archives and Culture Centre, Dr Ali said he was working with an Afro-Guyanese “who did exceptionally well at Amazon.” “She is developing a tech platform in which we could certify young Guyanese to work at Amazon in the tech field- jobs coming to you and we’re going to invest in that programme.

He said government was current working out the modalities so that young Afro-Guyanese could benefit.

The President, speaking in the Afro-Guyanese village where there are often allegations of racial discrimination, sought again to put to rest those claims by stressing that Afro-Guyanese in all spheres. He questioned the reason for singling out certain Afro-Guyanese.

He said steps were being taken to further improve agriculture in Buxton, adding that already the Minister of Agriculture has been tasked with getting certain works completed.

The President later toured the museum which includes a copy of the original list of freed Africans who had pooled their monies to buy that East Coast Demerara village.