GTT extends data rollover expiration to 24 hours, using latest mobile platform

Last Updated on Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 19:26 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) on Wednesday announced that it has extended its data rollover expiration from one hour to 24 hours.

However, the telecoms provider said customers would be unable to access the remaining data until they have subscribed for a new plan within the 24 hour period.

“Prepaid mobile subscribers who have not exhausted their mobile data before their plan expires, will see the remaining data rollover once a new plan is purchased within the 24-hour expiration period. However, during the time of expiry, subscribers will be unable to access the left-over data until a new plan is purchased,” GTT said in a statement.

The company said the decision was taken “after constant feedback” from prepaid mobile subscribers and with a mandate to keep its promise of reliably connecting its customers, the

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer of Mobile Services, Richard Stanton, stated that while the company made the promise to extend the data rollover grace period before the end of August, the company had encountered a slight delay that resulted in a new promise to extend it before the end of September.

“Today, we have delivered that promise and trust that our valued customers would enjoy this extension. We have heard their feedbacks and we are adamant in keeping our promise of reliably connecting our customers and making doing business with GTT easier,” Stanton said.

He highlighted that the company has also made some changes to its Mobile Terms and Conditions to reflect improvements in its overall operations.

“We have also updated our mobile platform to the latest version, which mean that our mobile plans expiration date will be in line with global standards. So, customers whose expiration date for data is way into the future [like November 3, 2022] will not change until that time,” Stanton said.

“These are all improvements that will enhance our mobile management platform with our 4G LTE mobile data services,” he added.

The GTT Mobile COO reminded that the company would continue to work towards improving its processes in line with the company’s new mission to reliably connect customers, strengthen the community, and innovate for all in Guyana, as it pivots to become a 21st century customer centric organisation.

GTT is a fixed Local Exchange Carrier (LEC) based in Guyana, South America. It is the largest provider of telecommunication services in Guyana with a subscriber base exceeding three hundred thousand in a country with an average population of seven hundred thousand. The company recently launched its GTT customer promises under the new vision – to improve life experiences to every home and business by 2025. These promises are – strengthen our community, reliably connect our customers and innovate for all in our country.