Guyanese woman says ex partner released nude pics, videos on TikTok

Last Updated on Thursday, 30 September 2021, 8:49 by Denis Chabrol

A Guyanese woman from West Coast Demerara has complained to police that her ex partner has posted her nude pictures and videos on the Social media platform, TikTok, after they broke up and he accused her of being unfaithful, police said Thursday.

Police, however, said the male is “unknown” and he lives in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Investigators are treating the complaint as “using a computer system to humiliate or harass a person”.

The 21-year old woman reported to police on Thursday at the Leonora Police Station that during an intimate relationship with the man, she had sent nude photos and videos of herself from her cellular phone to the suspect’s cellular phone.

“She further stated that earlier this month she was accused of being unfaithful by the suspect and as such she opted to end the relationship but the suspect did not comply and threatened to post all of her nude photos and videos on social media,” the Guyana Police Force said.

The woman told police that on September 27, 2021, she was checking through videos on the social media platform Tik Tok and in the process she saw a video with several nude photos of herself that she had sent to the suspect posted under the suspect’s profile.