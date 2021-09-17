Dutchman arrested for alleged possession of GY$5 million worth of ecstasy

Last Updated on Friday, 17 September 2021, 8:26 by Denis Chabrol

A Dutchman has been arrested, allegedly with GY$5 million worth of ecstasy pills, in a move aimed at corking off supplies to children at schools and clubs, Head of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh said.

Arrested is Dwight Garconious, who was born in The Netherlands, lived in Suriname for several years before residing in Guyana.

Three other persons, who were allegedly involved in the chain of movement of the box containing the narcotic, have been detained as part of the investigations.

CANU indicated that the transfer of the box containing the 1.262 kilogrammes of ecstasy pills was traced from Corentyne to Georgetown where it was allegedly delivered to the man.

CANU said the pills were concealed within two cornflake boxes in transparent Ziploc plastic bags.

Mr. Singh said, “this is an area where we are targeting the drugs going into schools”, adding that ecstasy is also being sold in clubs and in the interior locations.