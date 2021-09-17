Dartmouth businessman died from haemorrhage, shock due to gunshot injuries

Last Updated on Friday, 17 September 2021, 8:42 by Denis Chabrol

Police on Friday said a post mortem has found that Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast businessman Orin Boston died from haemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries to the chest.



Orin Boston age 29 of Lot 22 Hoppie Street Dartmouth Village Essequibo Coast

Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh also extracted a single warhead from the body. Police had said that he was shot with a rifle by one of the 11 members of the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) early Wednesday morning.

Boston’s body was identified by his aunt Esthelene Boston and his uncle Troy Day.

The body was handed over to police who then gave it to relatives for burial.

The Guyana Police Force said its Office of Professional Responsibility has since launched an investigation. Crime scene detectives have also collected the bedsheet and pillow case from the scene of the shooting. His wife has claimed that they were in their bed when the police barged in.

Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie had said they were in search of prohibited items, but he had declined to say what were they.