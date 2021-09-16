Date almost fixed for long-awaited PNCR’s Congress

Last Updated on Thursday, 16 September 2021, 19:17 by Denis Chabrol

A well-attended meeting of the People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Central Executive Committee earlier Thursday agreed that the long-overdue Congress would be held either in late November or early December, well-placed source said.

The source said the Central Executive was largely in support of holding the Congress on November 27, 2021.

However, the sources said that date could change to another one in very early December.

The PNCR Chairman, Volda Lawrence, is slated to hold a news conference on Friday. Ms. Lawrence is performing the duties of party leader.

At the news conference, Ms Lawrence is expected to confirm that the Congress would be held in a hybrid format, with the opening and business sessions to be held virtually and voting for executives to be held in centralized locations in each administrative region.

Sources said PNCR Leader David Granger and co-opted Executive Member, Joseph Harmon, were absent from Friday’s meeting. Mr. Granger is on leave due to health reasons and Mr. Harmon is overseas.

Longtime PNCR member, Aubrey Norton and Dr. Richard Vanwest Charles have said they would be contesting for the post of leader