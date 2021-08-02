Islamic community endorses President Ali’s performance

Last Updated on Monday, 2 August 2021, 16:52 by Denis Chabrol

The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) on Monday gave a ringing endorsement of President Ali’s performance on the occasion of his one year in office and criticised the opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) for attempting to hold on to power.

“The CIOG reiterates its support for His Excellency the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his Administration, and we pray for your every success as you fulfill your duty to serve, guide, and protect all the people of Guyana,” the decades-old Muslim organisation said in a statement.

Dr. Ali is a Muslim.

Commending the Guyanese leader for the range of measures aimed at mitigating the devastation caused by the recent flooding across our country as well as fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIOG observed that “real leaders are those that are forged in crisis.”

The organisation said it regards Dr. Ali’s leadership style as one with a blend of personal humility and unparalleled will to lead others in service of “a cause bigger than himself. ” This is leadership with Ihsaan -excellence,” the CIOG said.

Issued by the CIOG’s Director of Education, Shaykh Moeen-ul-Hack the organisation said immediately after Dr. Ali was sworn in, COVID relief measures were announced as well as scholarships , education cash-grants and flood-relief measures were made available.

“The benefits to the economy with these kinds of economic stimulants are well known and documented, what is often lost in the discourse is the real and tangible benefits that reach the ordinary people,” the organisation said.

Retracing the five-month period between polling day- March 2, 2020- and the declaration of Dr. Ali as the President, the CIOG said that by March 3, 2020 it was known and verified locally and internationally that he was Guyana’s new President. “What followed is testimony of the faith, fortitude and patience of the man,” in reference to the controversy over the Region Four declaration, court battles for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to use the established methodology to arrive at the results as well as the constitutionality of the vote recount order, and the various figures that GECOM had arrived at for possible declaration of a winner.

“Thereafter Dr. Ali endured the derailing of the electoral machinery and the obliterating of the country’s democratic credentials. These issues were complimented by his personal trials. Nevertheless, His Excellency, forged in crisis, stayed the course,” the CIOG added.

The CIOG said that as one who has never been enamored with the trappings of office, President Ali has a clear appreciation for a people-oriented approach to governance which has been demonstrated in his interactions with leaders and ordinary folk alike. “This style of leadership has transcended to the Ministers of Government where their interactions and approach to citizens suggests that we are well on the way in realizing and fulfilling our motto of “One People, One nation, One destiny”, the organisation said.

CIOG associates have been supporting a number of outreaches in depressed communities.

Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon on Sunday referred to a letter that accused the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) administration of favouring sections of the Muslim community in awarding multimillion dollar contracts or giving preferential treatment.

For his part, President Ali said on Monday that he continues to demonstrate ever since August 2, 2020 a firm commitment to good governance and transparency, to upholding fundamental human rights and to advancing equitable development for all. “It is upon that platform of One Guyana for all Guyanese, in equity and in opportunity, that I will continue to carry out my duties and fulfil my obligations to all,” he said in an address to mark his first year in office.