Three arrested for theft from six relatives at wedding house

Last Updated on Monday, 2 August 2021, 16:14 by Denis Chabrol

More than $900,000 worth of cellular phones and cash have been stolen from six relatives who were staying at a wedding house at La Union, West Coast Demerara on Sunday, August 1, the Guyana Police Force said.

Police say two men and a woman have since been arrested, after they were invited back to the house.

Among the robbery victims is a 28-year old Barbadian woman.

They told police that they lost five cellular phones, two watches, local and foreign currency and jewellery.

Suspects 27-year-old female, a 28-year-old male and a 33-year-old male taxi driver.

The six victims told police that they are relatives and they were attending a wedding ceremony at a house at La Union, West Coast Demerara with their personal belongings in different rooms.

They reportedly say that during the wedding celebrations, at about 3 PM they ad other family members went to the groom’s residence at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

At that time, the two suspects who were hired to do hair and make up were left at home.

They also told police that at about 4:20 PM they returned home and about twenty minutes later both of the suspects left the suspects home.

Investigators were also informed that at about 6 PM the victims went to their rooms where they observed the articles missing.

The suspects along with the taxi driver who transported them were invited back to the home, where they were all arrested and placed into custody.

Police list the stolen valuables as two A52 cellular phones valued $260,000.00, one S8 cellular phone value unknown and one G Shock watch valued $70,000.00, one gold chain valued $ 50,000, one silver chain valued $15,000.00, $600.00 Barbados dollars, one apple Watch valued $95,000.00, one Samsung S9 cellphone valued $180,000.00, one Samsung S8 cellphone valued $180,000.00 and $275 US dollars.

The victims are a 49-year-old painter of La Union West Coast Demerara; 29-year-old carpenter of Linden,; 28-year-old Barbadian female; 24-year-old male of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo,; 53-year-old businessman, of LA Union West Coast Demerara, and 30-year-old US-based Guyanese female.