Prisoners set fire in Brickdam Police Station lockups

Last Updated on Monday, 10 May 2021, 11:18 by Denis Chabrol

Eleven prisoners set fire inside the Brickdam Police Station lockups to vent their frustration about sanitation-related concerns, the Guyana Police Force said.

In a statement, that law enforcement agency said that between 9 PM and 9:27 PM Sunday, the detainees lit their jerseys and food boxes. “The prisoners claimed that they are not getting to use the toilet, nor getting to take a shower,” police said.

Members of the police force extinguished the fire and, according to the force, no one was injured and the cells were not damaged.

Police said no prisoner was detained there more than 72 hours, the constitutional time-limit for all police detentions unless the High Court grants an extension to facilitate further investigations.