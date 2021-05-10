Suspected bandits arrested after robbing father, daughter

Last Updated on Monday, 10 May 2021, 11:43 by Denis Chabrol

Three of four suspected gun-toting robbers were arrested shortly after robbing a father and his daughter Sunday night at their Tuschen Housing Scheme home, East Bank Essequibo.

Samantha Ramitt, a housewife of Pomona Housing Scheme Essequibo Coast, told police that she was visiting her father at Tuschen Housing Scheme when she was allegedly robbed of one gold chain valued at GYD$150,000.

The men reportedly escaped in a white car that was waiting. Police said three of the four suspects were arrested shortly after the robbery.

Ramitt told investigators she overheard her father talking outside and upon enquiring saw four men from the neighbourhood searching her father’s pocket.

The woman said she shouted at them and one of the suspects approached her and demanded her chain while pushing her several times. “She refused and dealt him a cuff to his mouth, causing him to pull out a black handgun which he pointed in her direction before snatching the chain off her neck causing her to scream,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.