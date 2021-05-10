Govt justifies clearing of mangroves for oil industry shorebase

Last Updated on Monday, 10 May 2021, 16:26 by Denis Chabrol

Public Infrastructure Minister Juan Edghill on Monday justified the clearance of a large swathe of mangroves at Versailles, West Bank Demerara.

“Mangroves will have to be removed to facilitate infrastructure,” he told a news conference.

He said the Sea and River Defence Board has offered its no-objection to the project, paving the way for the acquisition of lease and licence to other lands.

Mr Edghill said “hard structures” made up of steel piles would be built around the area to prevent flooding. “The big issue is whether we should cut mangroves or don’t cut mangroves,” he said.

The Public Infrastructure Minister also said more mangroves would have to be “displaced” to construct the Wales Development Authority and the laying of a gas to shore pipeline.

Mr. Edghill said US$100 milliin facility by Tri-Star Development would help with Guyana’s infrastructure development, and create jobs in the oil and gas sector

“This is only one of the projects of the several that will come on board to create jobs,” he said.

Mr Edghill stressed that Guyana is now an oil-producing country that requires infrastructural development that are required.

Junior Public Infrastructure Minister Deodat Indar said there is no more land on the eastern bank of the Demerara River. He said the shorebase at Versailles would prevent work from other offshore oilfield developments from going to Trinidad.

Mr Indar said Regiom Four alone could not be the location of other shorebases and lay-down yards.