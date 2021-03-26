Schoolboy robbed, stabbed

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 11:45 by Denis Chabrol

A 16-year old student on Friday remained hospitalised after he was stabbed several times during a robbery by five perpetrators who were armed with scissors.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Annandale, East Coast Demerara.

Police say the boy, who initially resisted the robbery, and stabbed five times with the scissors before he was robbed of several items.

These are one laptop, one cellular phone, one music box, and one back-pack.

Police say he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was expected to undergo surgery.