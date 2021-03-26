Family member wanted for sexual assault of child

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 11:49 by Denis Chabrol

Police say they are investigating alleged sexual activity with a child by a family member in the North-West District.

The crime is alleged to have been committed between February 28 and March 1 in Region One (Barima-Waini)

The matter was unearthed by the Child Protection Agency and reported to the police on Wednesday March 24, 2021.

The perpetrator, who is also accused of similar offenses by others, has fled the area.

Local laws prohibit the naming of the victim or publication of any information that may lead to his or her identity being revealed.