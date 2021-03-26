Man chops reputed wife to head, fingers severed

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 11:54 by Denis Chabrol

A man has chopped his reputed wife several times to her and head and chopped off several of her fingers.

He has since been arrested and police say they are treating the incident as “attempted murder”. Region Two Divisional Commander Superintendent Robinson said on Friday that the woman was still hospitalised.

She said the man would probably be charged next week.

Police say the incident, which was reported yesterday, occurred in the Lower Pomeroon River.

The woman, who is a housewife, told police that she was attacked early yesterday morning.

Police say the man then burnt down the house.

The woman is hospitalized in a serious condition, police said.