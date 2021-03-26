Former Assistant Police Commissioner, three policemen charged with GYD$19 million fraud

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 17:12 by Denis Chabrol

Former Assistant Police Commissioner, Kevin Adonis and three serving policemen were Friday arraigned on a joint charge of conspiracy to defraud the Guyana Police Force of GYD$19 million for the purported purchase of fuel.

Sergeant Michael Corbin, Sergeant Jermain Fraser, Corporal Rawle Haynes and Mr. Adonis were charged jointly for the offence of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Chief Magistrate Ms. Ann Mc Lennon, granted them GYD$150,000 bail each. Mr. Corbin was charged with the offence of computer related fraud and was placed on GYD$100,000 bail; Mr. Haynes was charged with the offence of larceny by public officer and was placed on GYD$50,000 bail.

Police said Mr. Fraser and Mr. Corbin were previously charged for similar offences.

The matter was adjourned to April 12, 2021 for report. Defence lawyer, Patrice Henry said the prosecution has not yet made any disclosures and he expects this to be done by the next court date.

Attorney at law Mark Waldron, who is representing former Assistant Commissioner Adonis, says the SOCU Prosecutor asked for leave to possibly file the charges under the Administration of Justice Act where the alleged accused will be allowed to plea. Mr. Waldron says the charge against his client is conflicting.

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of the police force alleged that Sergeant Michael Corbin reused a payment voucher with supporting documents for fuel purchased from GUYOIL to input information in the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

Mr. Corbin and Mr. Fraser were stationed at the Votes Section of the Police Finance Office, Guyana Police Force Headquarters, Eve Leary in March, 2019 and were responsible to input and approve information from Payment Vouchers in the IFMIS resulting in the Ministry of Finance to cutting cheques to the amount inputted.

Further SOCU alleged that Mr. Fraser approved the information, resulting in cheque # 07-220086 in the amount of GYD$19,030,767 Guyana dollars being cut and payable to the Officer-in-Charge of ‘F’ Division. In March, 2019 , Adonis was the Commander for Regional Division #7. The prosecution states that the cheque was uplifted from the Ministry of Finance and lodged at the Police Finance Office.

The Guyana Police Force said then Assistant Commissioner of Police Adonis endorsed that cheque and Corporal Rawle Haynes of the Tactical Services Unit, who was not authorised or being the Finance representative for ‘F’ Division, cashed the cheque at the Bank of Guyana using Mr. Adonis’ national identification card.

Investigators said there was no trace of the funds. “No records were made of the cheque or whom the money was disbursed to at ‘F’ Division.”

An audit was conducted by the Auditor General, followed by the police investigation which was led by SOCU.

Mr. Haynes and Mr. Fraser have since been interdicted from duty.