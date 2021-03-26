GUYBISCO salesman robbed of GYD$1.4 million at traffic light- police

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 19:57 by Denis Chabrol

An employee of Guy-Bisco Importation Limited was allegedly robbed of $1.4M cash while conducting business on Thursday March 25, 2021 on Mandela Avenue,police said.

The Guyana Police Force says he alleges that as he completed selling items on behalf of his employer at various shops, he secured the funds in the canter he was driving and proceed to return to his place of work in the company of his porter and warehouse attendant.

During a congested traffic stop in the vicinity of Guyana Water Inc; according to police, two perpetrators rode up on a red and black motor cycle . He said the pillion rider jumped off the said motor cycle and lashed the victim two times to his head with a gun then pointed itat him and ordered him to hand over the keys.

The man told police that the pillion rider then took out a grey canister which contained the $1.4M cash and the victim’s cellular phone and rejoined his accomplice and made good their escape.

Investigation underway.