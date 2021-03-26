Several of Office of the President press staff COVID positive

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 20:51 by Denis Chabrol

At least seven members of the Office of the President’s Press and Publicity Unit have been tested positive and have been ordered to isolate themselves at home, according to high-level government sources.

The Head of the Unit, Suelle Findlay did not immediately answer calls or respond to WhatsApp messages for an official comment, but the sources said after one of the staff members began showing signs of the potentially deadly virus, a decision was taken to test him and the others.

The sources said based on the results that were returned on Friday, seven staff members of that unit have been tested positive.

Early indications that something was wrong date back to this week’s Wednesday when a number of key members of the unit were absent at a time when President Irfaan Ali was expected to deliver a live coronavirus update at 5:45 PM.

That update was not provided until after 7 PM Wednesday.

The Health Ministry on Friday reported that there were 109 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours. The death toll remains at 225. The Health Ministry says doctors have ordered 913 persons to isolate themselves at home.

Of the 17 persons hospitalised, 11 are in the Intensive Care Unit.