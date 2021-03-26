Burglars cart off items from GTT’s Camp and Regent Store

Last Updated on Friday, 26 March 2021, 11:42 by Denis Chabrol

Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) says several valuable items have been stolen from its Camp and Regent Streets store during a break-and-enter.

The company says the burglary occurred Friday morning.

As a result of the occurrence, GTT says that branch has been temporarily closed and customers should instead use the nearest location on Brickdam.

GTT spokeswoman Jasmin Harris says in a statement assured that no one was hurt during the robbery but an undisclosed number of items were stolen.

The telecoms provider says that all other GTT retail stores will continue to operate at the usual business hours.

In February 2020, GTT’s Kiosk at the Giftland Mall location was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. Two men were arrested for the robbery.

GTT’s Camp and Regent Store opened its doors to its customers in December 2020.