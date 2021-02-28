News-Talk Radio Guyana to broadcast Sri Lanka v West Indies cricket commentary

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 February 2021, 8:25 by Denis Chabrol

News- Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM today acquired the rights to broadcast the radio commentary of all the cricket matches to be played by Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The less than five-year old radio station welcomed the opportunity to be part of the game that has singularly united Caribbean peoples for centuries.

“We have entered the radio commentary scene at a time when there is refreshing and renewed interest in the constantly improving performance of the West Indies,” Executive Chairman of News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM, Denis Chabrol said.

He said from all indications so far 103.1 FM will be the only radio station in Guyana that will be broadcasting commentary on the Sri Lanka -West Indies matches.

The radio station said it has also finalized arrangements to guarantee high quality commentary to its audiences overseas and in the far-flung remote regions of Guyana, on computers, mobile devices and on tablets on the livestream on www.bit.ly/newstalk1031

Sri Lanka will be playing West Indies in two Tests, three T20s and three One Day Internationals.

News-Talk Radio Guyana assures listeners that the radio commentary will not be interrupted unnecessarily