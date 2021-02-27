Father crushes 20-month old son to death with lorry

Last Updated on Saturday, 27 February 2021, 22:29 by Denis Chabrol

A man accidentally crushed his 20-month old son to death by rolling over his head with his lorry in their yard at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Police named the dead toddler as Adam Kiritipaul.

The man told police that he was slowly navigating the lorry out of his yard when he looked out his rear view mirror and saw something between the lorry’s wheels.

The father reportedly told police that he immediately stopped and disembarked; and discovered his son lying motionless and his head crushed.

The driver remains in custody assisting with investigations.

The boy was pronounced dead at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital and his body was taken to a mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted to officially determine the cause of death.