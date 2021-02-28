18-month old in critical condition after her father’s car rolls over her

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 February 2021, 16:49 by Denis Chabrol

An 18-month old girl is hospitalised in a critical condition after her father rolled over her with his car.

The injured girl has been identified as Adena Ramkissoon and her father, Danny Ramkissoon.

Mr. Ramkissoon and his wife have not yet given police statements because they have been traumatised by the accident.

Police have so far been informed that earlier today, as Mr. Ramkissoon, who is a taxi driver, was about to leave home to pick up someone he reportedly felt as though his vehicle ran over something.

The man told police that he stopped, exited the vehicle and on checking he observed his daughter lying motionless under the left rear side of the car.

He told investigators that he called out his wife and they rushed their daughter to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted.

Her condition is listed as critical. Statements have not yet been taken due to both parents being traumatized.

This incident comes less than 24 hours of another similar incident at Mahaica, ECD where a 20-month old boy was crushed by his father’s lorry as the man was leaving home.