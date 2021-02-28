Suspected killer arrested with severe injuries

Last Updated on Sunday, 28 February 2021, 21:11 by Denis Chabrol

A man, who police say was wanted for the killing of a man days ago, has been arrested and has admitted that he sustained injuries during a fight with the now dead man.

Police say they arrested Silas France, also known as Tattoo or Max, on Saturday in Eye Lash Backdam, North West District.

The Guyana Police Force say they received information that the 24-year old Mr. France who is a pork knocker of Oronoque, Port Kaituma, North West District.

Investigators say he was wanted for the murder committed on Junior Henry at Issano Backdam, North West District on February 24,

Investigators say they observed that Mr. France had injuries about his neck and head. He reportedly says that he received those injuries during a fight with Henry.

Police say he was then told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested.

Under guard he was escorted to Port Kaituma District Hospital where he was admitted as a patient in a serious but stable condition, police added.