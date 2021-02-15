Bandit places gun in woman’s mouth while accomplices ransacked home, steal valuables

Last Updated on Monday, 15 February 2021, 17:25 by Denis Chabrol

Armed bandits invaded the home of a 62-year old woman, placed a gun in her mouth and then carted off cash and other valuables, the Guyana Police Force said Monday.

The robbery victim has been identified as Cheryl Barker of Hummingbird Street, Festival City, Georgetown.

She told police that the three identifiable men, who were armed with a gun and a cutlass entered her home at about 1:30 Monday morning.

Ms. Barker says the men stole GYD$160,000 cash, a Samsung cellphone, and a 32-inch television.

The woman told investigators that she was awakened by the sounds of persons walking in her living room and she started to scream.

She says the men held her down on her bed and demanded money and jewellery.

Ms. Barker says one of the thieves placed a gun in her mouth while the others ransacked the house, stole the cash and items and escaped.

Police say the bandits entered the woman’s apartment by removing several louver panes from a window located on the eastern side of the building.