Shopkeeper injured while speeding with GGMC’s All Terrain Vehicle

Last Updated on Monday, 15 February 2021, 17:24 by Denis Chabrol

A 19-year old shopkeeper, who rode an All Terrain Vehicle belonging to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), got into an accident and was badly injured, police said.

The name of the man injured in the accident yesterday afternoon at Arakaka Access Road, North West District has not been released by police.

The accident occurred at about 9:20 AM when the man was speeding with the ATV.

Police say he lost control of the vehicle and it spun several times.

He fell to the ground and sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He has since been flown to Georgetown where he is admitted at a city hospital.

Police say ATV has been lodged to be examined by licensing and certifying officer at the station.