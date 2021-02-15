Boat with decomposed bodies being towed in from sea

Last Updated on Monday, 15 February 2021, 16:15 by Denis Chabrol

Authorities were Monday afternoon probing a report that several bodies were seen aboard a boat in Guyana’s territorial waters.

An official familiar with the response operation said an inter-agency task force comprising the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, police, Maritime Administration and Port Health was “probing the discovery.”

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said it was not immediately clear how many bodies were seen aboard.

He said the vessel was being towed into shore. “We area awaiting the arrival of a vessel which is towing them in,” he said.

The vessel was reportedly seen adrift by crew members of another vessel that was passing nearby..