Govt sends home Ministry of Public Works’ Geoffrey Vaughn; he urges no politicisation of his termination

Last Updated on Monday, 15 February 2021, 7:33 by Denis Chabrol

Well-known civil engineer, Geoffrey Vaughn has been fired by the Ministry of Public Works without reason, but he has chided those who are already politically exploiting the decision on grounds of racial discrimination.

“Please I’m no politician and I need this whole go around political ramble to stop. All I need to move forward with grace my records are spotless and that is what matters most. This whole Black-Indian I don’t want to be party to. Let’s be professional,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News.

Since losing power at the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections, the opposition Afro-Guyanese based A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has repeatedly accused the mainly Indo-Guyanese supported People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) of dismissing hundreds of mainly Afro-Guyanese. The PPP has dismissed those claims.

Mr. Vaughn says he was not given any reason for the termination of his contract by way of a letter from the Permanent Secretary, Vladim Persaud. He was informed that “the ministry no longer wishes to continue your employment contract, thereby making your effective date of termination 12th March, 2021.” He received his letter of termination on February 12, giving him one month’s notice. His contract should have ended on April 30, 2022.

Mr. Vaughn, who says he was a contract worker, has ruled out taking any legal action against the government. He stressed that he was never politically affiliated. “Let it be clear I have no political affiliation and I’m not one who is even prepared for such. I could’ve been fired anyway if there was someone else there so come on people,” said Mr. Vaughn.

Up to the time of the termination of his contract with one month’s notice, he was Coordinator/ Chief Works Officer. He worked with the Public Works Ministry for more than 15 years as as a civil engineer, senior engineer , Project Manager , Chief Sea and River Defence Officer and Coordinator/ Chief Works Officer. He acted on several occasions as Permanent Secretary.